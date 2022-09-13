UK unemployment rate sinks to lowest since 1974 over summer

The UK’s unemployment rate has decreased slightly over the past three months, hitting 3.6 per cent.

The rate for May to July 2022 has dipped 0.2 percentage points lower than the previous three-month period, according to the Office for National Statistics’ freshly published data.

Unemployment was also 0.4 percentage points below pre-coronavirus pandemic levels.

This was the lowest rate since May to July 1974, it was announced on Tuesday.

Statisticians estimated the country’s employment rate at around 75.4 per cent, 0.2 percentage points lower than the previous three-month period.

More to follow…