Travellers can now use cheap lateral flow tests on arrival in UK

From today double jabbed Brits will be able to use cheap lateral flow tests instead of PCRs when they arrive in the UK from abroad.

The new rules have come into affect just in time for families to go on holiday during the October half term. People travelling to the UK from non-red list counties will be able to use a lateral flow test purchased from a private provider instead of the more expensive PCR tests on the second day after their arrival.

Sajid Javid, secretary of state for Health, said “I’m delighted that from today eligible travellers to England, who have had the life-saving Covid-19 vaccine, can benefit from a cheaper lateral flow test, providing faster results.

“This huge boost to the travel industry and the public will make it easier and cheaper for people to book holidays and travel abroad.”

The government said the rule change would come as a “huge boost” for the travel and tourism sector. Prices for approved lateral flow tests listed on the government website start at £22 – a big reduction from the cost of private PCR tests costing upwards of £50 per passenger which the travel industry warned was putting people off flying.

Passengers using lateral flow tests must take a photo of their result to validate the test. UK arrivals also able to book a test which they can take on their arrival into England at testing centres located in some airports.

Anyone who tests positive will have to isolate and take a confirmatory PCR test, however the follow-up test will be supplied free of charge.

Dr Jenny Harries, Chief Executive of the UK Health Security Agency, said “testing and self-isolating if you are positive remain crucial steps to managing the pandemic and stopping the spread of COVID-19 in the community.”

Arrivals will still need to complete passenger locator forms ahead of flying to the UK from abroad.

