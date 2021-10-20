UK signs deals for two new Covid-19 antiviral treatments



The UK has signed deals to secure two potential antiviral Covid-19 treatments, which could see thousands of patients treated with the drugs by winter.

Health secretary Sajid Javid today announced the two drugs, if approved by the UK’s medicines regulator, will be given to those most at risk of dying from Covid-19 to help “reduce the severity of symptoms and ease pressure on the NHS over winter”.

The government has bought 480,000 courses of Molnupiravir by pharma company Merck Sharp and Dohme and 250,000 courses of PF-07321332/ritonavir by Pfizer.

“Since the beginning of this pandemic, we have been building an armoury of life-saving measures to tackle the virus and protect the country – including our phenomenal vaccination programme and therapeutics,” Javid said.

“I am delighted to confirm we may soon have a new defence in our arsenal with two new antiviral drugs that we have secured.

“Our work is far from done though – and we’ll continue our tireless work to secure more innovative treatments so we can protect as many people as possible from the virus, its variants and future diseases.”

The two treatments still need to be approved by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) before they are rolled out.

More to follow