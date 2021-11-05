Shoppers are flocking back to UK high streets faster than EU rivals, footfall data shows

UK retail destinations have reported footfall recovering to near-pre-Covid levels faster than those in major EU economies.

Total UK footfall was down 13.7 per cent in October compared to 2019, the pre-Covid comparative. There was a 3.2 percentage point improvement from September.

This was ahead of Spain (-19.8 per cent), Germany (-26.1 per cent), Italy (-34.6 per cent) and France (-34.9 per cent) in October, according to data from the British Retail Consortium.

In London, footfall was down 20.5 per cent on 2019 levels, lagging behind other cities in catching up to pre-pandemic trade.

In Portsmouth and Liverpool, footfall had almost returned to pre pandemic levels, down 2.9 per cent and 5.3 per cent respectively.

Helen Dickinson OBE, chief executive of British Retail Consortium, said the figures give retailers “a reason to be hopeful as we enter the crucial golden quarter.”

She added: “While many UK cities have seen a significant rise in footfall in recent months, the largest cities – London, Birmingham and Glasgow – continue to lag behind other areas.

“Lower tourism levels, more working from home and lower usage of public transport due to Covid have disproportionately affected these cities as a result, as well as holding back shopping in city centres across the UK.”