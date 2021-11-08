UK pumps £210m into small nuclear technology with Rolls-Royce

The Government has committed £210m to develop Small Modular Reactors (SMR) in the UK to help reduce dependency on volatile fossil fuels.

The government will be funding Rolls-Royce SMR to develop the world’s first SMRs, delivering on the Prime Minister’s Ten Point Plan and creating high-skilled jobs.

Matched by private sector funding of over £250m, today’s investment will take forward phase two of the Low-Cost Nuclear project to develop SMR design.

New nuclear has a crucial role to play in providing reliable, affordable, low carbon energy as Britain works to reduce its dependency on volatile fossil fuels and exposure to global gas price spikes.

SMRs have the potential to be less expensive to build than traditional nuclear power plants because of their smaller size. Indeed, their modular nature of the components offers the potential for parts to be produced in dedicated factories and shipped by road to site – reducing construction time and cost.

Kwasi Kwarteng, Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said: “This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for the UK to deploy more low carbon energy than ever before and ensure greater energy independence.”

Rolls Royce SMR estimate that each Small Modular Reactor could be capable of powering one million homes, equivalent to a city the size of Leeds.

Kwarteng commented: “In working with Rolls Royce, we are proud to back the largest engineering collaboration the UK has ever seen – uniting some of the most respected and innovating organisations on the planet. Not only can we maximise British content, create new intellectual property and reinvigorate supply chains, but also position our country as a global leader in innovative nuclear technologies we can potentially export elsewhere.

“By harnessing British engineering and ingenuity, we can double down on our plan to deploy more home-grown, affordable clean energy in this country.”

Rolls Royce Chief Executive Warren East stated that the SMR programme could create up to 40,000 jobs “through UK deployment and export enabled growth.”

As a major shareholder in Rolls-Royce SMR, it hopes to support its deployment.

The news comes as Parliament considers the Nuclear Energy Financing Bill, which establishes a new financing model for nuclear projects, known as the Regulated Asset Base.

This would attract a wider range of private investment into these projects, reducing build costs, consumers’ energy bills and Britain’s reliance on overseas developers for finance.

The UK is investing millions into the nuclear industry, including up to £1.7 billion to bring at least one large-scale nuclear project to a final investment decision, and a new £120m Future Nuclear Enabling Fund to provide targeted support towards further nuclear projects as part of the Net Zero Strategy.