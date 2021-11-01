UK government to set fresh targets for female FTSE board representation

The government’s business department has today launched a fresh five-year review to monitor the number of women on the boards of the UK’s FTSE-listed firms.

Business ministers Kwasi Kwarteng and Paul Scully have urged London-listed firms not to take their “foot off the pedal” in their efforts to improve gender diversity in their senior leadership.

Scully said the business case for diversity is “too strong to ignore.”

Alongside an announcement this morning, the ministers reopened the online portal for FTSE companies to submit their gender diversity data for review.

It’s the next step in the government’s strategy to improve female board membership, building on the results from its Hampton Alexander Review, which ran from 2015 to 2020.

The previous review met its target in that time of over a third (34.3 per cent) of FTSE350 board positions being held by women – a 50 per cent boost during its five-year mandate.

Although the government’s new five-year “FTSE Women Leaders Review” aims to increase this target further, the department did not set out an exact revised target in its announcement today.

FTSE-listed companies have until Tuesday 30 November to submit their women in leadership data, the department said.

Its next annual report will be published in February next year.

“UK business has taken great strides when it comes to gender diversity at board level, underlining the success of the government’s voluntary approach,” Scully said.

“Companies shouldn’t take their foot off the gas. Evidence shows that more diverse businesses are more successful businesses – the case is too strong to ignore.”