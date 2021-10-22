UK on the EV podium as country leads the way compared with EU

The UK is leading the way in terms of its preparedness to adopt electric vehicles (EV) and go fully green.

According to a new report by driving education provider Zutobi, Britain comes after Norway in terms of number of registered EVs while it stands out when considering the number of EV searches per 100,000 people.

Compared with Norway’s 37.54 per 100,000 people, the UK’s 139.65 searches show how the electric vehicle market is a major source of interest for the British public.

Just like other countries, the UK offers incentives – including government grants for plug-ins and no congestion charges – to buy EVs. Its purchase incentive amount of €3,538 is among the highest in Europe, preceded only by countries such as Estonia and Sweden.