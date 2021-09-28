UK enters first round of talks for $9 trillion 11-country CPTPP trade bloc

The UK entered its first round of negotiations with the 11 member states of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

The CPTPP, with a combined GDP of £9 trillion, would offer the UK access to some of the world’s fastest growing economies, including Japan, Australia, Canada and Chile.

“Less than a fortnight since the reshuffle, this shows our new Ministerial team kicking up a gear and getting on with seizing these huge opportunities as an agile, independent trading nation,” a source from the Government’s Department for International Trade told City A.M.

“The data shows the centre of gravity on global trade is moving away from Europe and towards the Asia-Pacific and fast-growing markets in CPTPP.

”Our strategy is latching the UK economy to these markets of tomorrow and boosting our economic prospects in the process,” the source added.