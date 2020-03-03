Up to a fifth of the UK’s workforce could be laid low by coronavirus during its peak weeks, the government warned as part of its action plan published today.



Downing Street is bracing itself for a reasonable worst-case scenario, warning that it is “more likely than not that the UK will be significantly affected”.



Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s coronavirus plan read: “The current data seem to show that we are all susceptible to catching this disease, and thus it is also more likely than not that the UK will be significantly affected.”



Authorities are assuming a British mortality rate of around one per cent from the coronavirus and a worst case scenario infection rate of around 80 per cent of the population.



Covid-19 is likely to result in just a “small proportion” of British deaths, with the elderly and those with existing conditions most at risk.

But there is a high chance many people will have to work from home or be self-isolated as a result of measures designed to contain, delay and mitigate the spread of the disease.



A minority of people may require hospital treatment for related illnesses, most likely pneumonia.



Among the measures that will be deployed once the outbreak is deemed to be at its peak are:



Closing schools

Encouraging greater home working

Discouraging people from using public transport like the Tube

Reducing the number of large scale gatherings

It is thought such measures could last for around 12 weeks in order to fully mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.



The government will try to balance the plan with ensuring the country’s ability to continue to run as normally as possible.



The coronavirus disease appears to be rarer in people under 20, but schools may be closed as part of containment measures.



The government is hoping to slow the disease until the warmer months, when the NHS is under less pressure from usual seasonal illnesses. That would allow the government “to buy time” for doctors to test medicines and vaccines.



“Everyone will face increased pressures at work, as well as potentially their own personal illness or caring responsibilities,” the PM’s coronavirus plan said. Supporting staff welfare will be critical to supporting an extended response.”



Increasingly estimate numbers are coming down, the government added.



Authorities are not currently recommending that companies impose working from home measures, noting that the disease is still not yet widespread in the UK.



The government said imposing remote working measures could result in relative disruption with little benefit.



The same is true of school closures. However, it is thought school closures could be nine to 10 weeks away, and last for up to three months.

