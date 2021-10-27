UK car production falls 41.5 per cent as shortages plague industry

Car production in Britain shrank 41.5 per cent in September, as only 67,169 vehicles were produced.

Figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) showed that September was the third consecutive month of decline and the worst-performing September since 1982. Domestic and export markets sank respectively by 47.4 and 39.6 per cent.

Global crises – including the shortage of HGV conductors and chip – as well as the closure of one of the country’s largest plants hindered production.

“The substantial decline in UK car output in September continues the worrying trend we have seen over the past three months,” said SMMT’s chief executive Mike Hawes. “The industry is continuing to battle the effects of the pandemic with the shortage of semiconductors stalling production.”

Interviewed by the SMMT on the impact of the situation, eight in 10 companies said they were negatively impacted, while 65 per cent sought an extension to the coronavirus job retention scheme.