Troubled THG’s share price dips three per cent amid concerns over material cost challenges

Beleagured online retailer THG saw its share price nosedive almost four per cent on Thursday.

Fitch Ratings revised its Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) outlook to stable from a positive rating.

Material cost challenges, including logistics, energy and raw material prices, posed concerns, Fitch said.

The credit rating agency added: “We expect increased competition as trading conditions normalise post-pandemic. At the same time further cost pressures will drive continuing profit margin softness in 2022, before improving next year, as well as negative free cash flow (FCF) due to substantial investments.”

Matthew Moulding’s retail empire has taken a hit of 86.58 per cent to its share price in the past year after negative headlines have cast a dark cloud over the firm.

In the latest debacle, THG was forced to defend itself against reports it said were inaccurate surrounding suppliers.

Beauty suppliers were reported to have limited the supply of stock after concerns the retail giant was churning out discounts to hit sales targets. Beauty brands including Dermalogica were reported to have attempted to protect its prices by limiting supplies to Moulding’s firm.

However, THG slammed reports of the dispute as “media speculation” and said tthere was “no notifiable reason” for the firm’s plummeting share price after headlines about suppliers.

“Dermalogica has not placed and is not looking to place any restrictions on its trading relationship with THG Beauty, including with regard to the supply of stock,” THG said.

“The Dermalogica and THG Beauty trading relationship is over 10 years in length and whilst it remains very positive the overall revenues generated are de minimis to the Group, at c.0.1 per cent of FY 2021 sales.”

Bosses at THG said they were “not aware” of any key suppliers to THG’s beauty division that have or intend to restrict supply to its beauty division.

The troubled retailer has reportedly been eyed by private equity firms for a buyout. Representatives from Advent International were said to have visited the firm’s Manchester headquarters while LA-based Leonard Green is understood to have also expressed an interest.

The company – which oversees lifestyle brand names such as MyProtein and Cult Beauty – was also affected by headlines surrounding boss Matt Moulding’s mother slamming a journalist for their coverage of her son, earlier this year.