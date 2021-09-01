Extinction Rebellion cause traffic delays at Trafalgar Square

Transport for London has warned of disruptions to traffic after roads leading to Trafalgar Square were blocked in both directions by Extinction Rebellion protestors.

Earlier this afternoon roads were closed as XR activists attended rallies to mark the tenth consecutive day of demonstrations. Key roads were blocked as the protestors made their way from Parliament Square to Trafalgar Square.

While the Metropolitan police said that they had reopened roads near Trafalgar Square, TFL cautioned that traffic delays are ongoing on their website and told drivers to take alternative routes.

Demonstrators are still in Trafalgar Square.



Road closures have been removed. Updates to follow. — Metropolitan Police Events (@MetPoliceEvents) September 1, 2021

The news comes amid two weeks of protests planned by Extinction Rebellion in the build up to the UN’s COP26 climate summit. Over 477 activists have been arrested so far by police, including eight eco-warriors who were arrested this morning after vandalising the JP Morgan building in Embankment.

Today’s travel woes come after the group this week blocked roads leading up to Tower Bridge and London Bridge causing major disruption to traffic in the capital.

