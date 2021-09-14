Tower Bridge submerged by torrential rain

Tower Bridge, one of the main traffic arteries through the heart of the capital, has been left underwater by torrential rainfall.

Twitter users shared videos of the landmark bridge awash with rainwater as cars, pedestrians and buses struggled to make their way across.

Rain lashes London leaving roads around Tower Bridge underwater https://t.co/pIoEjIAOqK pic.twitter.com/sHfL9M84NN — ITV London (@itvlondon) September 14, 2021 Traffic struggles to cross flooded Tower Bridge.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning across London and the South East which will remain in place until 9pm this evening.

Not 100% sure how a *bridge* floods, but this was Tower Bridge just now. pic.twitter.com/YCUOBcPD18 — Georgia O'Brien (@georgiacobrien) September 14, 2021 Tentative motorists make their way across the Bridge.

Nearly three inches of rain is due to fall on central and eastern areas of the UK before dawn tomorrow with London lashed by continuous rainfall throughout the day.

Tower Bridge now doubles as a viaduct. clever stuff. #flashflood #resilientLondon pic.twitter.com/ZDnps4hCKa — Gareth Atkinson (@StructEngineer_) September 14, 2021 Traffic is backed up following heavy rainfall which has flooded London roads.

Heavy rainfall has also caused disruption to the District Line on the London Underground and London’s North Circular road earlier today.

