Tory MPs say Truss has hours to save job as 14 call for her to go

Fourteen Conservative MPs have now publicly called for the Prime Minister to resign with many more sending in letters of no confidence to the 1922 Committee of Tory backbenchers behind closed doors.

Liz Truss’ government may be on the brink of collapsing, with Tory MPs speculating that she has just hours to save her premiership.

Sir Graham Brady, chair of the 1922 Committee, has gone into see Truss in Number 10 this morning in a meeting was not pre-planned.

The committee sets the rules for party leadership contests and Brady has played a part in telling Boris Johnson and Theresa May that they had lost the confidence of Tory MPs.

Tory MP Simon Hoare today said Truss has 12 hours to save her premiership.

Truss suffered another calamtious day yesterday as she sacked Suella Braverman as home secretary and a parliamentary vote descended into complete chaos.

Braverman, who was removed for sending a Home Office document to a Tory backbencher, said in her resignation letter that she had “concerns about the direction of this government” and made a thinly veiled attack on Truss’ personal integrity.

Truss then appointed former transport secretary Grant Shapps, who just two weeks ago was openly plotting against her at Tory party conference.

Braverman’s exit was followed by reports that chief whip Wendy Morton and deputy chief whip Craig Whittaker threatened to quit last night after a Labour vote on fracking, which allegedly saw senior Tory MPs physically manhandling and bullying their colleagues to get them to vote with the party line.

Number 10 clarified just before 10pm that the pair had not resigned, despite reports of Morton publicly rowing with Truss in parliament and shouting “I’m not the chief whip anymore”.

Deputy Prime Minister Therese Coffey was accused by several people of physically dragging a Tory MP into the voting lobby to vote with the party, in a scene one Tory backbencher told City A.M. was the stuff of “nightmares”.

Business secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg denied last night there had been any physical intimidation of MPs.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said last night’s scenes a “new chaotic low” and called for an immediate General Election.

“All the failures of the past 12 years have now come to the boil: the victims of crime who can’t get justice, people dying because ambulances can’t get there in time, millions going without food or heating,” he said.

“And none of it can drum into the Tories the idea that our country must come first. They lack the basic patriotic duty to keep the British people out of their own pathetic squabbles and it’s wrecked the finances of the country and for millions of people. This cannot continue. Britain deserves better.”