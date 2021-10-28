Top Dog: Shiba Inu bigger than Dogecoin after it cracks top 10

Shiba Inu coin has blasted its way into the top ten crypto currencies with a market cap of $39.7bn, narrowly beating rival Dogecoin which stands at $39.6bn.

Shiba Inu’s price has exploded this year, up by 83m per cent in the past 12 months and 147 per cent just this week to make it the world’s ninth largest crypto currency. Trade volume has surged to $40bn in the past 24 hours in a sign that the coin is rapidly trading hands as price soars.

It comes after the coin was snubbed by celebrity Entrepreneur Elon Musk earlier this week, with price falling by as much as 12 per cent in less than 24 hour after he admitted he did not own any.

Musk responded to repeated questioning about whether he owned Shiba Inu Coin by revealing that he only owns Ethereum, Bitcoin and Dogecoin, the original meme-based currency which inspired $SHIB.

Despite receiving a slight from Musk, upward price pressure has been driven by a social media frenzy this week with a petition to get the coin listed on the retail trading platform Robinhood nearing 400,000 signatures.

Shiba Inu’s RSI score is 75.46 according to TradingView indicating that the coin is overbought amid the hype and a price correction could be on the cards.

