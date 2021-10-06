Tina Turner sells music rights to BMG in reported $50m deal

BMG has acquired the rights to an extensive portfolio of Tina Turner’s hit tunes including The Best, What’s Love Got To Do With It and the James Bond theme Goldeneye.

The deal makes BMG a partner in all of Tina Turner’s music interests and gives the Berlin-based music company rights to her image, name and likeness for future deals and partnerships.

While Warner Music will continue to be Turner’s record company BMG has acquired rights to her ten solo studio albums, two live albums, two soundtracks, and five compilations, which together have sold over 100m records.

Tina Turner, 81, said, “like any artist, the protection of my life’s work, my musical inheritance, is something personal. I am confident that with BMG and Warner Music my work is in professional and reliable hands.”

The CEO of BMG, Hartwig Masuch said, “we are honored to take on the job of managing Tina Turner’s musical and commercial interests. It is a responsibility we take seriously and will pursue diligently. She is truly and simply, the best.”

Turner began her music career in the 50s and released her first national hit single Fool in Love in 1960 as part of a duo with Icke Turner who she later married. After the pair divorced in the 70s Turner made a comeback as a single artist in the 80s.

Among her many accomplishments, Tina Turner has received 12 Grammy Awards, has been inducted twice into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall Of Fame, was the first Black artist and the first female artist to feature on the cover of Rolling Stone.

