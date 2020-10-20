Tier 2 dining: heated terraces to meet for a covid-safe meal

Now we’re in Tier 2, dining out with groups may seem like a thing of the past. But don’t worry – there are plenty of places in London to eat outdoors, and these ones are comfortable despite the cold weather.

Skylight Rooftop igloos

It may be freezing outside, but you can stay warm and eat outdoors in this igloo in the sky at Wapping. Skylight Rooftop’s “igloo bubbles” are available for mixed household groups of up to six to book and offer panoramic views across London from St Katherine’s Docks. Guests have access to three bars and two restaurants, the pan-Asian Hikari or the American State Side – perfect for Tier 2 dining.

• To make a reservation go to skylightlondon.com; Pennington St entrance, St Katharine’s & Wapping, E1W 2SF

Fallow

Hawk’s Nest

The Mandrake’s cabanas

Allegra’s at The Stratford

Arenella at The Chapel Bar

If the idea of siting in an igloo sounds a bit too wintery for you, why not eat outdoors in a more equatorial cabana? Jurema offers a number of wooden cabanas to book for groups of up to six, from which you can order cocktails from the wooden shack bar. It has food from YOPO, offering South American inspired dishes and a menu of bespoke cocktails from Waeska bar’s team. The Mandrake’s outdoor terrace is one of the largest of any hotel in London, making Tier 2 dining easy.

• To make a reservation go to themandrake.com or call 020 3146 8880; 20-21 Newman St, Fitzrovia, W1T 1PG

Residents of Angel can eat outdoors at the new Arenella terrace at The Chapel Bar, which is this weekend launching a Southern Italian bottomless lunch on its heated terrace.

Describing itself as “a beautiful oasis set away from the hubbub of Angel”, you can enjoy dishes including caponata, mushroom tortellini and cioppino as part of a £35 bottomless offering, accopmanied by prosecco or a selection of Italian spritz cocktails.

• To make a reservation go to thechapelbar.co.uk/arenella

The Hawk’s Nest

Should you be more incluned to eat and drink in West London, Shepherd’s Bush is home to The Hawk’s Nest, a sprawling, heated outdoor space that boasts some seriously tasty pizza, including one that unexpectedly heralds the return of the humble vinaigrette. The space is housed in a converted railway arch and goods yard, with an Italian menu that also includes anti-pasti and a decent selection of cocktails.

• To make a reservation go to the-hawks-nest.co.uk

Allegra’s at The Stratford

Alternatively, venture east to check out wonderful Allegra’s terrace at The Stratford. Located minutes from the spiritless crush of Westfield and overlooking the concrete emptiness of Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park is this surprisingly intimate outdoor dining space. Set amid an elevated meadow of wildflowers, water features and cedar pathways, and sheltered under a cedar-cantilevered roof, you can share small-plates with up to six people.

Also at The Stratford is The Terrace, an outdoor space equipped for all your Tier 2 dining needs, including a pizza oven, cocktail bar and homemade ice cream stand. But more importantly, it has a fire pit to keep you warm.

• To make a reservation go to allegra-restaurant.com

Fallow

If you simply want Tier 2 dining in a central location, then Mayfair’s Fallow is one of the best new openings of the year. On its heated outdoor terrace you can enjoy a an exception menu of sustainable dishes including sweetcorn “grilled ribs” with kombu seasoning; dairy cow rib wing; and a giant cod’s head slathered in nduja butter with enough meat on it to see you through winter.

• To make a reservation go to fallowrestaurant.com