Three really interesting jobs you can apply for this week

Getty Images

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again… our job board really is booming with brilliant job opportunities right now. If you are on the lookout for a new job (it’s that time of year really, isn’t it?), then you’re certainly in the right place. We wish we could show you every job that’s on offer, but who has that kind of time? Instead, we’re bringing you a small selection of some of the best, to give you an idea of what lies ahead. Check them out now…

Software Developer, Ocean by CognisantMD

Ocean by CognisantMD is the leading provider of EMR-integrated Patient Engagement and eReferral tools in Canada, playing a critical role in millions of patient visits and thousands of referrals every week. Their digital healthcare solutions empower patients and physicians to overcome the barriers preventing the timely delivery of healthcare services. By replacing paper forms with digital tools, they give patients and providers secure ways to connect, share health information, and update patient records.

Ocean by CognisantMD is adding a Software Developer to their innovative, solution-oriented, dedicated team. You will play a critical role, taking their platform to the next level as you work on all aspects of the software and all phases of the SDLC. You will have the opportunity to work independently, moving ideas from concept to functional design to development, implementation, and deployment. In addition, you will gain exposure to Agile practices and cloud-based software development operations as part of a small team working across the Ocean platform: Android tablet to web UI to server and database.

You are passionate about technology with purpose and making an impact. You love working in a dynamic and collaborative environment. Whether you are used to the hustle of a startup or the processes of a bigger organization, you come with a passion for solving complex problems with innovative technology and the drive to make an impact.

You have expertise with a wide range of tools from end-to-end of the SDLC across the full stack. You have an appreciation for a diversity of thought and experience and enjoy guiding the work of junior team members and fostering working relationships.

Account Manager, Technology, Valeyo

Valeyo is a leading Canadian-based solutions provider to the financial services industry. In addition to being a leader in loan origination technology, they are a trusted distributor for industry-leading carriers and service providers across Canada. Their partners’ products strengthen their proprietary technologies and expand our suite of lending and insurance solutions. With more than 40 years of business excellence behind them, Valeyo unites a diverse group of insurance, technology, business, and marketing professionals with a common purpose: to help clients thrive through strong partnerships.

Valeyo is looking for an Account Manager to play a critical role as a trusted business advisor to Valeyo’s lending technology accounts. You will have ownership of the overall lending technology program for key strategic accounts, driving account success as you work closely with clients. You will provide guidance and support to existing partners and expert product advice during the sales process; partnering cross functionally with the Account Executive, Enterprise Sales, Sales Operations, Professional Services, and Technology teams to add value at every interaction.

You bring a balance of long-term relationship building, strategic business analytics, and technology solutions expertise from FinTech or the financial services industry. You are looking for an opportunity to join a scaling company backed by a bigger organization; a place that balances responsiveness and cutting-edge technology with security, financial stability and client reputation. You thrive in a consulting role, working autonomously with your clients to understand and meet their needs; and you are a collaborative team player able to work cross functionally within and outside of the company.

Technical Architect, CBC/Radio Canada

The AV Platform team is responsible for building, maintaining and supporting the workflows that transport CBC and Radio-Canada’s production from studios across Canada to Canadians’ devices, offering the best online and live streaming experience. In this role, you will be working with production teams located mainly in Toronto and Montreal and interacting with content producers located across the country. All of whom aim to offer Canadians the best streaming experience possible.

The team has built a new tool that centralizes all of the CBC/Radio-Canada on-demand and live video streams, connecting the different parts of our broadcast infrastructure to offer a fully integrated experience to our internal users. This software will allow content producers to easily program their streams and broadcast operators to seamlessly put them online on all of CBC/Radio-Canada’s platforms and social media. This application relies heavily on APIs from different vendors.

CBC/Radio-Canada’s video content is accessed by millions of Canadians each month, seeking to be informed and entertained. They are seeking a Technical Architect to design and guide technical decisions for products. You will have the ability to work alongside an Agile team of full-stack developers, UX experts, QA Automation Developers. As the Technical Architect, you will guide and support 5+ developers and be accountable for technical decisions for the products and services provided by the team. As the subject matter expert, you will be consulted for your deep knowledge and expertise, and advise on complex technical and architectural issues requiring detailed analysis and thoughtful considerations on functional and non-functional requirements.