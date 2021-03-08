Thousands of steel jobs at risk as Greensill 'nears collapse'

Fears are growing that thousands of jobs at steel magnate Sanjeev Gupta’s GFG Alliance could be under threat due to the expected collapse of financiers Greensill.

The boutique bank, which one of Gupta’s main sources of funding, will fall into administration imminently, the BBC reported.

Read more: Suitors circle Sanjeev Gupta’s GFG as Greensill nears collapse

As a result, up to 5,000 jobs at GFG and subsidiary Liberty Steel could be at risk, with union officials currently in crisis talks with company officials.

It was also reported that business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng met with Liberty Steel’s chief executive John Ferriman yesterday.

Nicknamed the “saviour of steel”, Gupta had previously snapped up a number of steel assets in the UK despite uncertainty over the future of the industry.

Liberty Steel currently owns nine steelworks sites in the UK, which employ around 3,000 people. 2,000 more staff work for engineering firms connected to the industry.

But a spokesperson for the company said that the firm was currently running as normal.

“Our operations are running as normal and our core businesses continue to benefit from strong market conditions generating robust sales and cash flows”, they said.

Before the Open: Get the jump on the markets with our early morning newsletter

“Our operational efficiency programme has improved profitability and we are making progress in our discussions with financial institutions that can help diversify our funding. We are keeping our employees up to date and will provide further updates as we deliver our plans.”

Mike Hill, Labour MP fo Hartlepool, where one of Liberty’s steelworks is, said: “Liberty Steel is a major employer in Hartlepool, manufacturing bespoke Pipes for use by the offshore oil and gas industry.

“The company has also been identified as a key player in the Government’s plan for a Freeport in Teesside and Hartlepool. The last thing our local economy needs in these difficult times is for the business to go under and urgent intervention from Ministers will be needed if there are any signs of that happening.”

Yesterday the Sunday Telegraph reported that a number of firms were circling in anticipation of a fire sale of Liberty Steel’s assets.

The Hayange steel plant in France, which produces railway tracks for European customers, is said to be high on the list of targets.

The plant was acquired by Liberty Steel in August after regulators prevented British Steel’s new Chinese owners Jingye from taking it over due to concerns about its links to Beijing.

Gupta’s steel empire has been thrown into chaos amid troubles at Greensill, the Australian finance house that is now on the brink of administration.

Read more: Private equity group TPG in exclusive talks to buy McLaren’s iconic Woking HQ

The British tycoon has a debt pile of roughly £4bn, of which more than £3bn is owed to Greensill, it is understood.

As a result of the cash crunch, Gupta has stopped making repayments to Greensill. City A.M. has contacted the bank for comment.