ITV enters the Metaverse with The Voice

ITV Studios’ The Voice is entering the Meta world as part of a new partnership with the social 3D avatar based metaverse, Avakin Life, and social media platform, TikTok.

As part of the partnership, users can become singers, judges or members of the audience, fully immersing themselves into the talent show experience.

In the first weeks of the campaign, fans will be given the chance to explore the Green Room and Casting Room, recording their videos to share on TikTok.

This will be followed in future weeks by the opportunity to ‘enter’ the show’s stage and record their very own performance.

Alternatively, users can enter the metaverse as a judge, and ‘sit’ in the iconic rotating chairs, pressing the red button to turn for the best performers.

The Voice of Avakin will be promoted across traditional and social channels with a TV ad going live on ITV in November, creator partnerships and a showcase of the best user-generated content on TikTok.

Speaking with City A.M., Neil Bowler, Head of Games at ITV explained that the broadcaster had been looking at entering the gaming sphere for over a year, and said: “There is so much going on in this space [metaverse] at the moment, and as far as I’m aware, we’re the first of this kind in the UK.”

As an Emmy award winning show with 137 local versions, and airing in more than 180 countries, The Voice has wide appeal.

However, this move into this Meta world for ITV is about “reaching a younger audience”, said Bowler, and specifically the under-30 demographic.

In his official statement, he also added: “We see this as a big opportunity to make our brands ‘More Than TV’ and it’s exciting to work with the Lockwood team on this innovative event.”

Awakin Life is owned by Lockwood Publishing, an independent UK company, specialising in developing virtual worlds for mobile platforms.

Avakin Life launched in 2013, but welcomed its 200 millionth registered user in 2021. Its global community consists of 1.3 million daily active users, who design their avatars using more than 30,000 virtual items and accessories, including real world brands.