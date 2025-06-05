The third-generation chemical firm proving that family businesses can be global traders

When Derek and Norma Millard sat down with the bankers, the lawyers and the accountants back in the 1970s they could hardly have known that the business they were launching was going to be the success it is today.

Through their blood, sweat and tears ReAgent Chemical Services was launched on a journey that would take them from humble beginnings to the winners this month of a King’s Award for Enterprise.

Derek, who quit the safety of his job with chemical giant ICI to start the business, didn’t even have a factory to start with as he and Norma got things started from home.

Today, ReAgent is thriving on a growing customer base in a modern, environment-friendly factory on the Whitehouse Industrial Estate in Runcorn, Cheshire.

The announcement earlier this month that the business had won a King’s Award in the International Trade category is recognition of the growth, innovation and enterprise of the company.

Chief Executive and third-generation owner Richard Hudson is understandably proud, saying: “Since my grandfather founded ReAgent almost 50 years ago, we have focussed on sustainable growth, exceptional service and building trusted relationships with customers across the globe.

“Over the years we’ve employed many local Cheshire families and being part of our local community has always been just as important

to us as international trade.

“This award reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team. It’s a moment of real pride for us all.”

ReAgent specialises in the development and manufacture of specialist chemical products for businesses worldwide, providing a full service from blending and packaging to delivery and technical support.

Its services include ampoule filling, chemical blending and bottling, coatings, contract manufacturing and chemical solutions.

ReAgent is so versatile that it can create products to fill 2ml glasses up to 1,000 litre containers and even road tankers.

Safety and the environment are of critical importance to the business, which has an array of certificates and accreditations to its name.

Caring for its people is equally important and the business is continually investing in its employee wellbeing programme, introducing new support and benefit initiatives.

Last year it introduced an Employee Assistance Programme to offer access to counselling and mental health support, amongst other resources.

It was also a transformative year for ReAgent with facility upgrades, new business strategies and community initiatives designed to lay the platform for further growth in the years ahead.

The business, so well cared for and nurtured by Derek and Norma all those years ago, is looking in great shape for a long time to come … and still in the safe custody of the same family.

By Andrew Edwards

www.reagent.co.uk