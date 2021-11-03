The Ninth in Fitzrovia is perfect for a foodie working lunch

What is it?

The Ninth is a self-described “French restaurant … focused on simple yet refined Mediterranean-style cooking”. It’s a Michelin starred foodie destination on Charlotte Street in the heart of Fitzrovia that has the look and feel of a rustic neighbourhood restaurant, the kind of place that would be equally suited to a snappy business lunch or an important anniversary.

Who’s responsible?

It’s a labour of love from chef Jun Tanaka, this being the ninth restaurant he’s worked in and the first he has owned. Tanaka is kind of a big deal, hugely respected in the food world – his CV includes The Restaurant Marco Pierre White, Le Gavroche, and The Square – and he’s no stranger to TV either. You’ll often see him meeting and greeting guests during evening service.

What’s the vibe?

From the moment the dimly-lit frontage looms out of the darkness of a chilly London evening you can tell it’s going to be a joy. Inside it’s petit and cosy, with exposed brick, antique mirrors and leather banquettes. It’s a masterclass in understated design, an absurdly pleasant backdrop that never threatens to overshadow the food.

The Ninth chef-patron Jun Tanaka

What should I order?

It would be quicker suggesting things you shouldn’t – The Ninth has one of those menus that makes you wish your stomach, table and wallet were big enough that you could just get one of everything. The Huelva white prawns in a light lemon vinaigrette are a must, as are the delicate little bites of smoked eel on panisses. Thankfully the pasta dishes are available as small plates as well as mains, which meant we could just about justify ordering three: a hearty ossobuco tortellini with bone marrow; an interesting dish consisting of inky-black cuttlefish malloreddus pasta with crispy squid and cured fish roe; and the pick of the bunch, a superb langoustine ravioli in a bisque I would happily drown in, served with sweet Datterini tomatoes.

That already sounds like a lot but we still managed to demolish two main courses: a simple but impeccably cooked sea bream with preserved lemon and miso, and veal chops with girolles and slivers of parmesan. It takes confidence for a chef this talented to stand back and let the ingredients do the talking, but to mess with meat this good would be a culinary crime.

Could I bring a client?

You could bring anyone, really. The food is excellent but approachable, and while sharing is encouraged, you could just as easily order three courses each. Any client you bring here will walk away thinking you’re a person of exceptional taste. It’s a short walk from Tottenham Court Road but it feels like a place in-the-know locals would frequent located down an alley in Aix-en-Provence. I really can’t recommend it enough.

Need to know

To book visit theninthlondon.com or call 020 3019 0880.