Consumer price inflation hits 10.1 per cent as factory output costs spiral

Shoppers are facing grocery bill increases of several hundred pounds a year. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Consumer price inflation has hit 10.1 per cent in the year to July, according to official figures, as factory output costs continue to spiral.

Soaring consumer costs follow record high levels of producer input prices in June.

The cost of products as they leave factory gates climbed by 17.1 per cent in the year to July 2022 – the highest the rate has been since August 1977 – and up from 16.4 per cent in the 12-months to June 2022, the Office for National Statistics revealed today.

Last month, producer input prices rose by 22.6 per cent in the year to July 2022, down from a record high of 24.1 per cent in the 12-months to June 2022.

“The largest upward contributions to the annual consumer prices including housing costs inflation rate in July 2022 came from housing and household services (principally from electricity, gas and other fuels, and owner occupiers’ housing costs), transport (principally motor fuels), and food and non-alcoholic beverages,” the statistics body said.

Rising food prices made the largest upward contribution to the change in annual inflation rates between June and July 2022.