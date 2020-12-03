Thursday 3 December 2020 12:01 am

The City View: Rachel Cunliffe and Christian May on their time at City AM

In this episode Christian talks to City AM’s comment and features editor, Rachel Cunliffe, ahead of her move to the New Statesman in January – when Christian will also be embarking on a new career.

Subscribe to The City View Podcast: Apple / Google / Spotify / RSS

Amid the reminiscences they also talk about the latest shape of pandemic politics; the search for a bit of freedom in lockdown; and the extraordinary success of pharmaceutical companies in manufacturing Covid vaccines.

Read more: The City View: Will the pandemic lead to the democratisation of corporate leadership?

This podcast is sponsored by CMC Markets.

79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Share: