The City View: Rachel Cunliffe and Christian May on their time at City AM

In this episode Christian talks to City AM’s comment and features editor, Rachel Cunliffe, ahead of her move to the New Statesman in January – when Christian will also be embarking on a new career.

Amid the reminiscences they also talk about the latest shape of pandemic politics; the search for a bit of freedom in lockdown; and the extraordinary success of pharmaceutical companies in manufacturing Covid vaccines.

