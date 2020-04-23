The City View podcast from City A.M., with Dr Alan Mendoza

Read more: Beware the corona crisis power grabs

In this episode Christian talks to foreign-policy specialist Dr Alan Mendoza about China’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, amid suggestions that Chinese authorities should be held to account for the global damage caused by the outbreak.

Dr Mendoza is one of the UK’s leading foreign-policy experts and his organisation – the Henry Jackson Society – has just published a paper arguing for international legal action against the Chinese state on the grounds that the Communist authorities deliberately covered up the spread of the virus.

As the world grapples with the pandemic – and its human and economic costs – Dr Mendoza predicts a recalibration of Western foreign and economic policy towards China in a post-pandemic world.

Also in this episode, Christian takes aim at online conspiracy theories; welcomes the City minister’s letter of thanks to financial service workers; and highlights a worrying slump in confidence among the UK’s tech startups.

