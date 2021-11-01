TfL stops one in 66,000 maskless passengers from Tube travel

As few as one in 66,000 maskless passengers using Transport for London (TfL) services have reportedly been stopped from continuing their journey since ‘Freedom Day’.

Prime minister Boris Johnson said the Covid-19 measure was no longer mandatory on July 19 – though passengers are advised to wear them in closed spaces.

More than 360 people were prevented from boarding their train or entering a TfL station in the months between the so-called ‘Freedom Day’ and October 21, the Evening Standard first reported.

While 119 travellers were asked to leave a London train or station – just a clutch of the some 170m passengers who had travelled via the Tube in that period.

TfL have claimed that just 22 per cent of travellers do not wear a mask, a figure which many have accused of being far smaller than reality.

The mask wearing figures come as the Office for National Statistics revealed today that the risk of death involving Covid-19 is 32 times greater in unvaccinated people than in those who have received two jabs.

At least five million people have died from Covid-19 since the pandemic began in the final months of 2019, according to official counts. However, the total number is suspected to be far higher.

City A.M. has contacted TfL for comment.