Tech industry experts warn of "perfect storm" for job shortages

New data shows that the tech industry has been hit hard by staff shortages, with the deficit approaching 70,000.

Between August 23 and 29 there were 1.66m active job openings in the UK with 68,929 adverts for programmers and software development professionals. According to the REC, August saw the highest figures for weekly job adverts since December 2020 with demand for IT staff outstripped only by requests for nursing staff and heavy goods vehicle drivers.

Antony Walker, the deputy CEO of industry body TechUK, said that while the pandemic has caused the number of technology roles to surge there is a “significant digital skills gap that prevents many people from accessing these jobs.”

“We know digital skills are a key part of living and working online but we must ensure that everyone has access to quality training,” he added, urging companies to help employees to up-skill with short, accessible courses.

Andy Larholt, the CEO of tech recruitment agency Montash, said that a lack of STEM graduates, a drain on talent caused by Brexit and the pandemic and aggressive recruitment by Big Tech companies have created a “perfect storm” for staff shortages.

“I’ve been in recruitment for 20 years: I’ve never been busier,” Larholt said, adding that he is concerned a lack of human resource in the tech industry could “hold companies back from launching products, creating new services and being able to compete and deliver in the global marketplace.”

Larholt warned that a resignation wave could deepen the crisis this Autumn as tech employees paid under the market rate move to companies able and willing to pay top rate salaries.

Read more: A fifth of night time venues reduce opening hours amid staff shortages