TCS broadens sport portfolio with Jaguar Racing title partnership in Formula E

The world’s biggest IT firm, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), has become the new title partner of Formula E team Jaguar Racing.

The move builds on a long-standing relationship between TCS and Jaguar Land Rover and sees the British team, which finished second in this year’s teams’ championship, rebranded as Jaguar TCS Racing.

“There are a few characteristics of Formula E which, if you drill deeper, align very well with our values,” TCS head of UK and Ireland Amit Kapur told City A.M.

“Whether it is endurance, innovation, which is underpinned by the technology and electrification coming on the back of this, or the larger purpose behind sustainability, I think if you combine all these three, Formula E fits in very well.”

Jaguar Racing has been without a title partner since 2020, when its four-year partnership with Panasonic came to an end.

TCS, which has had a business relationship with the team’s parent company, Jaguar Land Rover, since 2012, has now filled that vacancy.

The company declined to disclose the length of the arrangement and whether it is paying for the title partnership or offering services in exchange.

TCS, which is owned by Indian conglomerate the Tata Group, is the world’s largest IT company by market cap, with revenues of $22bn and more than 500,000 employees worldwide.

It has an increasing presence in sport, having acquired title sponsorship of the London Marathon from next year onwards, replacing Virgin Money. The company also sponsors the New York and Amsterdam marathons.

“It’s been building over a good number of years. There has been a very structural progress of us investing in elements which are close to our strategy, the values that we profess, and at the same time has a larger impact on society,” Kapur said.

“We are big partners in marathon. We announced London a few months back. If you look at the scale, the purpose and element of wellness, [they are] similar to the themes behind the Formula E partnership, which is largely in the purpose of sustainability, endurance and innovation.”

Jaguar announced the new partnership today at the team’s headquarters in Warwickshire.

Briton Sam Bird and New Zealander Mitch Evans will remain their drivers for the eighth season of Formula E, which is due to begin in January.

Bird finished sixth last season and Evans fourth as Jaguar finished behind only Mercedes-EQ in the teams’ championship.