Taylor Swift Prop Bets for Super Bowl 2024

Super Bowl 58 looms and it is no surprise that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are the talk of the town. The Taylor Swift fan base has brought much attention to the Kansas City Chiefs and the best NFL betting sites this season, as Travis Kelce looks to help bring home back to back Super Bowl Championships.

With the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the 49ers in Las Vegas on February 11th, all eyes will be on the main man Travis Kelce to step up and take center stage.

Currently as it stands, the 49ers are actually favorites to bring home the Super Bowl title, however, Kelce is among the bookmakers favorites for Super Bowl MVP. Swift and Chiefs fans have plenty of access to the top prop bets available for Super Bowl LVIII from some of the best NFL betting sites around. Let’s take a look at what you can bet on.

Taylor Swift Prop Bets – Super Bowl 58

With many different betting markets for outcomes and events for the actual game, there is no surprise that punters can bet on these Taylor Swift props. Let’s look at the best betting sites for the big event and props available to you.

Will Travis Kelce propose to Taylor Swift?

What could possibly be bigger than winning the Super Bowl? Well, Travis Kelce proposing to Taylor Swift of course. Swift fans will be in dreamland if this is to pan out, however, at the current time of writing, the strong favorite for this prop is a solid no.

Will Travis Kelce talk about Taylor Swift?

Odds are much less for this, however, it is not expected that Kelce would mention Swift in his MVP speech if he was to be awarded the status. Patrick Mahomes is a top favorite to be awarded the MVP for the Super Bowl if the quarterback shines on the day.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Wedding Odds

Yes, there are indeed odds for the big day, and no it’s not the Super Bowl. Wedding odds are a big talking point for fans at the moment, with prop bets available for betting on the Maid of Honor and Best Man at the Kelce-Swift wedding. Even though they are not yet engaged, fans are speculating some of the big names that could be included.

Maid of Honor

Below are some of the top picks for Taylor Swift’s Maid of Honor:

Abigail Lucier

Selena Gomez

Blake Lively

Gigi Hadid

Camila Cabello

Best Man

Below are some of the top picks for Travis Kelce’s Best Man:

Jason Kelce

Patrick Mahomes

Ed Kelce

Jack Jones

Aric Jones

Some more exciting wedding props and odds include the likes of where the pair will get married, when they will get married, and if they get married outside of the US.

FAQs for Taylor Swift Prop Bets

What is the best betting site for Taylor Swift Prop Bets?

There are many different bookmakers offering great odds and betting markets for this. However, we have chosen FanDuel as one of the best options for fans to bet at.

Who is Taylor Swift dating 2024?

Taylor Swift is currently dating NFL super star Travis Kelce. The pair look to have a strong connection, with many bookmakers offering prop bets for the pair to get married this year.

When did bet365 launch in the US?

bet365 is a relatively new sportsbook addition to the US market, having launched in 2019. The sportsbook is available in 7 states to players aged 21+. If you would like to find out more about bet365, click here.

Is betting legal in the United States?

Yes, sports betting is legal in the US to players aged 21+. Be sure to make sure that sports betting is legalized in your state before signing up to any bookmaker online and that you read the T&Cs of any type of bonus or promotion.

