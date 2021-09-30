Tax hikes and soaring costs pushes business leaders' confidence ‘off a cliff’

Soaring costs, severe shortages and looming tax hikes has pushed confidence in the UK economy off a cliff.

In the space of two months, optimism about the UK economy has plunged from 22 per cent to minus one per cent, according to the Institute of Directors (IoD).

Concerns about higher prices for everything from workers to CO2 eating into margins has dampened business leaders’ confidence in the health of the British economy.

Kitty Ussher, chief economist at the IoD, said: “The business environment has deteriorated dramatically in recent weeks.”

Spikes in prices for oil, natural gas and shipping are swelling costs at each leg of UK businesses’ supply chains, which is being compounded by firms raising pay in a bid to lure workers. Three in four businesses think their costs will be higher over the next year, the IoD said.

Higher input costs are “not [being] helped by the government’s recent decision to raise employers’ national insurance contributions, which acts as a disincentive to hire just when the furlough scheme is ending,” Ussher added.