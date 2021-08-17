Taliban say peace in Kabul 'top priority' at first press conference

The Taliban have said security and peace in Kabul is their “top priority” as they hosted their first press conference since gaining control of Afghanistan.

“We don’t want fighting in Afghanistan and we don’t want our nation to see the consequences of fighting,” the group’s spokesman Zabiullah Mujahed told journalists in Kabul.

The militants said their main priority was to maintain law and order in Kabul following “some problems regarding law and order” where “some miscreants” had been trying to create problems.

Mujahed said no foreign diplomats in Kabul would be threatened and they did not want to have any problems with the international community.

Military flights have restarted at the city’s airport to evacuate diplomats and civilians after at least seven people were reportedly killed on Monday as Afghans tried to escape.

The spokesperson said contractors and translators who had worked with foreign powers would not be “treated with revenge”.

“They are going to be safe. Nobody is going to be interrogated or chased,” he said.

“We have the right to act according to our religious principles. Other countries have different approaches, rules and regulations… the Afghans have the right to have their own rules and regulations in accordance with our values,” Mujahid said.

He said there would be no discrimination against women and they would be able to work and study “within our frameworks”.

Mujahid was relcutant to go into details about women’s rights in the workforce when pressed by reporters.

After the formation of a government, a series of laws will be presented to the country, the spokesperson said.