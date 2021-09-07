Taliban names interim government ministers for Afghanistan

The Taliban have announced an interim government in Afghanistan, three weeks after seizing control of most of the country.

An associate of one of the movement’s founders, Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, was named as the head of the new government on Tuesday.

The group told reporters in Kabul that Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, head of the movement’s political office, would be Afghanistan’s deputy leader.

Sarajuddin Haqqani, son of the founder of the Haqqani network, labelled as a terrorist organization by the United States, was named as interior minister.

Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob, son of Mullah Omar, was named as defence minister.

Taliban supreme leader Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada has not been seen in public since Kabul was taken over last month.