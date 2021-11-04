Taiwan environment minister: we were excluded from Cop26, but we will charge ahead with Net Zero

Taiwan, despite being excluded from the United Nations climate change conference, has been working to lead the fight and protect our environment.

This year, Taiwan experienced its worst drought in more than half a century. This was then followed by abnormally heavy rainfall. We can clearly see climate change’s profound impact.

Taiwan was deprived of the opportunity to take part this week, but as a responsible member of the international community, Taiwan still strives to cooperate with global efforts to mitigate climate change.

On Earth Day this year, President Tsai Ing-wen declared that achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 is a global goal, including for Taiwan. She unveiled clear greenhouse gas emission targets for Taiwan. At the 33rd meeting of Taiwan’s National Council for Sustainable Development, Premier Su Tseng-chang announced the inclusion of this target in an amendment bill for the Greenhouse Gas Reduction and Management Act, demonstrating Taiwan’s determination to actively reduce carbon emissions. Stronger incentives and management mechanisms will be introduced alongside other vital changes in order to enhance government efficiency, introduce carbon pricing, and adapt strategies for climate change. Such measures aim to encourage private investment in research and development, as well as public participation in Taiwan’s sustainable development.

Taiwan has established long-term targets and is planning a practical path to carbon neutral by 2050.

Short, medium, and long-term markers for 2030, 2040, and 2050 will be set for energy and industrial policies on the path toward net-zero emissions. Additionally, the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA), along with other ministries and agencies, have launched a public consultation on visions for 2050, facilitating a dialogue with society on critical issues such as agricultural and forestry carbon sinks, net-zero buildings, green transportation, low-carbon industries, economic instruments, and just transformation. With participation from all sectors and research and development investment in innovative technology, Taiwan will seek the most suitable climate governance path for its sustainable development.

Taiwanese industry is an extremely reliable and significant partner in the global supply chain. The pandemic has shown as much. Cooperation with private enterprises plays a critical role in these efforts. The Taiwan Climate Alliance, formed by eight tech companies, has set the goal of using renewable energy in 100 percent of their manufacturing processes by 2050 and will lead other manufacturers across the supply chain in reaching this target together. As well as this, the Taiwan Alliance for Net Zero Emission, which is composed of traditional manufacturing, technology, finance, and service industries, seeks to achieve net-zero carbon emissions at office sites by 2030 and at production sites by 2050.

To support the climate actions of enterprises and other private sector actors, the Taiwan government has introduced financial mechanisms such as green financing and green bonds, thus creating a virtuous cycle in the investment and industrial pursuit of sustainable development.

Taiwan, which is in a region highly vulnerable to the effects of climate change, has long been actively engaged in technological research, industrial innovation and social transformation in response to climate change. We hope to actively construct a sustainable green nation from the facets of supply and demand, manufacturing, and environmental protection. We will also continue to share its experiences and capabilities with the international community to overcome this crisis.

The spirit of cooperation and working together remains the key to accelerating and extending global efforts. Whilst Taiwan is prevented from participating in the UN, it will always seek to be a model citizen for the international community. We will continue to work with all countries to foster a global net-zero emissions future and a more resilient living environment for coming generations, realising inter generational justice.