Swedish sex toy brand Lelo eyes London as location for IPO

Sex toy company Lelo is reportedly weighing up its options for an initial public offering (IPO) bound for London – which could fetch the Swedish brand a £1bn valuation.

The company, which makes “intimate lifestyle products”, is looking to call in Jefferies and Barclays to oversee its float, according to Sky News’ Mark Kleinman.

Part-owned by Chinese private equity firm Trustar Capital Partners, the brand has offices from across San Jose and Shanghai, after being founded in Stockholm in 2003.

The IPO, which is not likely to launch until the end of next year, follows on from British-based sex toy maker Lovehoney’s £1.2bn merger with Wow Group.

It signals the turning tides on social stigma which had historically impeded on mainstream business success.

The market is fast growing – as market research firm Grand View Research found that global sales of sex toys hit $33.6bn last year – which had likely been accelerated by the pandemic’s isolation measures.