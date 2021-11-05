Suspect in MP Sir David Amess murder to enter plea next month

The suspected killer of MP Sir David Amess will enter his pleas next month at court.

The 25-year-old alleged terrorist, Ali Harbi Ali, was charged with the murder of Amess, a Conservative MP for Southend West.

Amess was killed during a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex on 15 October.

Ali allegedly took a train from his home in Kentish Town to attend Amess’ surgery, where he, according to accusations, repeatedly stabbed the MP who was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was also charged with preparing acts of terrorism between May 2019 and September this year.

A plea hearing date was set by Justice Sweeney for 21 December and a provisional trial date has also been pencilled in for March 2022.