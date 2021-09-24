Supermarket prices to rise five per cent amid soaring supply chain costs

UK grocery shoppers will face sharp price increases over the next two months an industry expert has said.

David Sables, the chief executive of Sentinel Management Consultants, which advises suppliers in their dealings with UK supermarkets, told BBC Radio 4 that swathes of his clients are planning food price increases.

Sables said shoppers should expect a five per cent price hike in the coming weeks with a further rise likely in the New Year if supply chain issues causing surging costs for suppliers.

Sables said, “As a result, there is such a pressure on suppliers at the moment, as well as the retailers, to pass those on because the costs simply aren’t sustainable without some form of cost price increase.”

“We have never seen this level of suppliers coming to us speaking about planned cost price increases. I would expect to see across the next six to eight weeks something like 5 per cent going across the board on to the prices on shelves,” Sables said, suggesting a supermarket price surge is immanent.

The news comes as multiple UK industries are buffeted by driver shortages with food and fuel supplies suffering.

Supply shortages are being driven by a lack of heavy goods vehicle drivers as a result of Covid-19 and Brexit.

The exodus of some 500,000 EU workers creating chronic shortages amongst road transport drivers, where European nationals previously made up 11 per cent. Job openings for transport drivers up by 68 per cent in June compared to pre-pandemic levels according to an IFS study.

A CO2 shortage caused by surging gas prices is also impacting costs for suppliers in the food industry.

Boris Johnson is expected to relax visa rules for read transport drivers from the EU after BP and ESSO yesterday announced they would ration fuel deliveries to gas stations.

