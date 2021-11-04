Superdry hit by week-long delays but optimistic for Christmas

Fashion retailer Superdry has said its wholesale business had been hit with delays up to six weeks.

Founder and chief executive, Julian Dunkerton, told the PA news agency that September stock levels had been affected by supply chain disruption.

Logistics challenges have hit a raft of retailers in the past few months, from supermarkets to food outlets.

Following headlines of the delays, the brand’s share price dropped seven per cent.

Dunkerton said delays would not affect Christmas.

“We have already absorbed most of the impact of that and now we have had our autumn stock out across October, we have just been so pleased with the response,” he added.

In a Thursday trading update for the eight weeks to October 23, the brand said it was “recovering well” from the side effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

It attributed most of its recent improvement to e-commerce sales, which were up 6.6 per cent compared to 2019, pre-Covid.

It also saw growth last month (October) when the company began to trade against a comparable full-price period.

Opening shares were up almost three per cent on Thursday morning, following the update.