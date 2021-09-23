Superdrug administers first high street Covid booster jab

Superdrug is supporting the NHS roll out of Covid booster jabs for vulnerable individuals and frontline health workers by administering vaccine doses in store.

Third jabs will help elderly and vulnerable patients maintain their immunity to Covid-19 through the Winter season. Pharmacists and nurses at Superdrug will administer vaccines to eligible patients at nine UK sites with plans to deliver booster jabs at additional stores in the coming weeks.

Michael Henry, Superdrug’s Healthcare Director said, “today sees another significant step forward in protecting the most vulnerable and could help keep people out of hospital and reduce transmission of the virus.

“Making the booster vaccination available on the high street increases its accessibility to the public, and offers people the option of having the vaccine given to them by their local pharmacist or nurse who they know and trust,” he added.

According to Henry the store is planning to increase vaccination services with both Covid boosters and a bigger flu season than normal likely to lead to a surge in demand for pharmacy services this Autumn and Winter.

Covid-19 boosters are being offered to elderly and vulnerable people 6 months after they received their last dose following evidence that vaccine efficacy wanes over time.

The booster programme, which began on September 16, will initially target 4.5m people in priority groups who include frontline health and social care workers, care home residents, over 50s, those with underlying health conditions and household members of immunosuppressed individuals.

In January, Superdrug was the first high street retailer to deliver the Covid vaccination. To date, its pharmacy and nurse teams have delivered over 187,800 Covid vaccinations via 19 sites.

Patients will need to book an appointment to receive a booster jab.

