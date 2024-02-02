Super Bowl MVP Odds: Patrick Mahomes, Brock Purdy Lead the Way

As we head towards the Super Bowl, punters will be looking at the top Super Bowl betting apps to get the best odds and betting offers on who they think will be Super Bowl MVP in 2024. Patrick Mahomes and Brock Purdy look set to go head to head for the title, being the bookmakers odds on favorites from each of the respective teams.

Best Sites for Betting on the Super Bowl MVP

Super Bowl Betting Offers

Super Bowl MVP Odds

Recent news see’s that a punter has placed a wager of $200,000 on Purdy to win MVP status as this year’s Super Bowl 58. A staggering sum, and even better returns.

With the 49ers favorite to win the Super Bowl, does Brock Purdy have the best chance? Patrick Mahomes is a clear favorite if the Chiefs come away with the victory after a fantastic season in the AFC this season.

Among the list of favorites is Travis Kelce, who has hit the headlines this year for his romance with pop star Taylor Swift. You can even find Taylor Swift betting props here.

Super Bowl LVIII Betting Sites

The betting sites that are in our article offer some of the best welcome offers for online sports bettors for the NFL and Super Bowl. A stand out feature for all of the bookmakers we have mentioned is that they offer some of the best odds and prop bets for the biggest event of the season.

FAQs

Who is the favorite for Super Bowl MVP?

As it stands, Brock Purdy is the bookies favorite to win MVP status, however a close second is Chiefs quarter-back Partick Mahomes, looking to make it back to back titles.

Who is favorite to win Super Bowl 58?

At this moment in time, the current favorite to win the Super Bowl is the San Francisco 49ers.

What is the best NFL site?

There are many great betting sites for the Super Bowl. However, our experts have chosen bet365 as their favorite for the best NFL betting site. Players can claim a Bet $5 Get $150 welcome offer or $2,000 First Bet Safety Net using promo code: AMCBONUS.

