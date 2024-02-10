Super Bowl MVP Predictions, Picks and Odds – Super Bowl LVIII

The biggest sporting event of the year is well underway, with the Super Bowl LVIII taking place on Sunday, the 11th of February, 2024. Players can enjoy the excitement of watching their teams go head to head while placing bets on the event’s outcomes. In addition to betting on the Super Bowl’s outcome, one popular NFL market is betting on the standout player of the grand event: the Super Bowl MVP.

This aspect holds significant weight in the game and becomes available to bettors when the NFL Playoffs kick-off. Keep reading to learn more about the frontrunners for Super Bowl MVP odds now that the showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers is confirmed.

Super Bowl LVIII MVP Odds: Favorite, Contender and Longshot

Our experts are here to give our valued readers the low down on the betting props for Super Bowl 58. With the final game this Sunday, bettors eagerly await bets such as the winning team and the MVP. To find out about the Super Bowl LVIII odds, keep reading.

Favorite

The overall favorite for the Super Bowl 58, according to previous fixtures and our expert’s reliable opinion, is Patrick Mahomes. This will be no surprise to bettors as this NFL superstar was crowned the MVP during the Super Bowl, so players are betting on this being his second MVP award in a row. Players can visit the leading sportsbooks, including FanDuel, BetMGM, and Caesars, and place their prop bets on the MVP, with top odds including +135 at Caesars and FanDuel.

Contender

A runner-up to the top MVP spot for the Super Bowl 58 is currently Brock Purdy, thanks to his incredible performances in previous events. Purdy’s stat line remained in victory in the second consecutive playoff game. He managed just 20 of 31 passes for 267 yards with one touchdown, one interception, and 48 yards. Mahomes just pips Purdy to the post for MVP.

Longshot

Finally, our expert long shot for the award of MVP for the Super Bowl 58 is Nick Bosa. Despite a regular season where he notched a relatively modest 10.5 sacks across 17 games, Bosa inked a record-breaking five-year, $170-million contract extension in September, making him the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history. He came alive in the NFC Championship with two sacks. The odds for Bosa are +10000 at BetMGM and FanDuel.

Previous Super Bowl MVP Winners

Year Name Position 2023 Patrick Mahomes Quarterback 2022 Cooper Kupp Wide receiver 2021 Tom Brady Quarterback 2020 Patrick Mahomes quarterback 2019 Julian Edelman Wide receiver

An interesting inference we can make when looking at the previous Super Bowl MVP winners is that the positions prominently include a quarterback or a wide receiver, which may be an aspect for bettors to note. Patrick Mahomes is the favorite for MVP for this year’s Super Bowl, so keep an eye out for the outcome.

Super Bowl 58 MVP Odds Explained

MVP, also known as the most valuable player, is awarded to the player with the most significant impact on a game’s outcome. This can be decided and calculated based on several factors. Additionally, bettors can place their bets on the MVP for this year’s Super Bowl, with the favorite contender being Patrick Mahomes and Brock Purdy. Some components to deciding these odds include the player’s performance in the NFL so far, the team’s overall success, and positional bias, as mentioned above, with Quarterbacks and Wide receivers often taking the award.

Super Bowl 58 MVP Novelty Odds

Alongside betting for the MVP of the Super Bowl LVIII, players can enjoy some novelty prop bets that focus on niche aspects, including who the MVP will first mention in their winning speech.

FAQs

Who is the favorite MVP for the Super Bowl 58?

The favorite MVP for the Super Bowl LVIII is Patrick Mahomes, with the best odds of +135.

Where is the Super Bowl LVIII taking place?

This year’s Super Bowl is kicking off at the Allegiant Stadium in Nevada on Sunday, February 11th.

Where can I place bets on the Super Bowl MVP?

Bettors can visit top sportsbooks, including BetMGM, bet365, and FanDuel, to place their bets on the MVP for the Super Bowl 58, where top odds are available.

