Sunak reportedly mulls cutting VAT on household energy bills to ease cost of living

Rishi Sunak is reportedly considering cutting the 5 per cent rate of VAT on energy bills in a bid to cut living expenses for families this winter.

Potential cuts in VAT to energy bills were touted by Vote Leave campaigners as a “Brexit dividend”, as EU rules stop countries from slashing the tax, with some Tory MPs pushing the chancellor to now deliver on the policy as Brits face a cost of living crisis.

Energy bills rose across the board earlier this month as the government increased its energy price cap to £1,277 a month, with this cap likely to rise significantly again in April as global gas prices continue to surge.

It comes alongside above expected rises in inflation and a recent £1,000-a-year cut to Universal Credit.

The Financial Times reports that Sunak is looking at cutting the 5 per cent rate of VAT on energy bills in his 27 October Budget to ease the squeeze on families.

“It would tick two boxes — it reminds people of the benefits of Brexit and shows you’re listening to people,” one Treasury official said.

The move to cut VAT would mean the Exchequer would miss out on an estimated £1.5bn in extra taxation revenue.

It would also come as Sunak is trying to tighten the nation’s purse strings, after wracking up record levels of post-war public spending during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sunak is reportedly concerned that slashing VAT on energy bills could lead to calls for further cuts on VAT rates for other goods.

It would also come just days before the start of the United Nations Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow, which is being billed by the UK government as a final chance to keep global warming to 1.5 degrees.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) said a VAT cut on energy bills would only amount to increasing the government subsidy paid to burn gas and that the most benefit would go to the highest-earning households.