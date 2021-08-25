Sturdy financials: Grafton crafts £1bn revenue and record operating profits

DIY retailer and materials distributing group Grafton has built up a sturdy revenue in the past six months, seeing financial growth across the board emerging from 2020’s turbulent financial year.

Revenue has hit a little over £1bn in the six months to 30 June, up 46.1 per cent on the £704m it pulled in in the first half of last year.

The group also posted a record operating profit of £152.1m, a hefty 256.6 per cent surge on the £42.7m it recorded in the same period in 2020. The group had also managed slice its net debt by more than half.

“Grafton achieved record operating profits and margins as well as record cash generation,” its CEO Gavin Slark said in a statement, adding that “The overall outlook for the Grafton businesses is positive given the strength of our current market positions.”

The group’s record half year cash generation hit £255.3m across all its operations.

The DIY retailer’s basic earnings per share had shot up 403.4 per cent in the period, up from 9.6p last year to 48.5p. Following the upbeat financials, Grafton has reinstated a dividend of 8.5p per share.

The materials boss continued, explaining that the “successful rollout of vaccines to date” has significantly buoyed the group’s financials.