Study shows Covid infections don't guarantee antibodies

According to a new study, four in five study participants who took an antibody test after a known COVID-19 infection tested positive for anti-N antibodies – the antibodies acquired from a natural infection, not vaccination.

The latest analysis from the ZOE COVID Study found that one in five participants who had a previous infection, tested negative for anti-N antibodies.

This indicates that they could be at increased risk of future COVID-19 infection compared to those who had developed antibodies, and potentially at the same level of risk as those who haven’t been infected.

Among the 81 per cent of ZOE study participants who tested positive there was no evidence of a decline in anti-N antibodies for up to 270 days after infection.

This suggests that for those who do gain antibodies, the protection offered by natural infection doesn’t wane in the same gradual way that vaccine protection has been shown to do.

In order to determine what factors influence the probability of gaining antibodies, the data set was analysed for the effects of demographic and behavioural differences, comorbidities (the presence of one or more additional conditions often co-occurring with a primary condition), and the properties of their past COVID infection such as number and type of symptoms, time since infection and incidence levels at time of infection.

The findings showed that there are a number of significant elements that increased the likelihood of having anti-N antibodies: a greater number of symptoms during the past infection, classic symptoms during the past infection and a higher baseline incidence (number of daily new cases in the population) at the time of the positive test.

The analysis also found two negative predictors – factors indicating people were less likely to have anti-N antibodies: having one or more comorbidities (the presence of one or more additional conditions often co-occurring with a primary condition) and being a current smoker.

Age, gender, healthcare worker status, deprivation level and number of days since infection didn’t find a significant effect on the likelihood of having anti-N antibodies after a COVID-19 infection.

From April 2021 to August 2021, the ZOE COVID study invited contributors who had logged a previous COVID-19 infection in the app by means of a positive PCR test, for home Anti-N antibody testing.

This analysis is based on a sample of 8,193 adult ZOE app contributors who had also logged at least one symptom report in the app at the time of the previous infection.

Professor Tim Spector, lead scientist on the ZOE COVID Study app, commented on the latest data: “Our data shows that the best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19, even if you have had the virus previously, is to have two doses of vaccine and the booster when offered. While antibodies seem to endure following natural infection, one in five people won’t get any clear protective benefit from their infection, especially if they had mild or asymptomatic infection, or if they have comorbidities or unhealthy habits like smoking.

“It’s interesting to observe that, unlike vaccination, it’s not just older, frailer or overweight adults who gain least protection from a previous infection, but rather anyone with poorer overall health.This supports our previous findings that have shown longer term protection gained from the COVID-19 vaccines is more effective than natural antibodies gained from infection.”