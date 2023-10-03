State of the City: Plunge in IPOs casts bleak backdrop as Aquis takes aim at the Treasury

Regulators and officials have been hoping to zuzh up London’s appeal on the global stage – but it has been a bruising year for the City.

Soaring inflation and 14 consecutive rate rises have roiled financial markets and triggered a scramble for steady ground, while a shuttered IPO market and a flood of firms to New York have compounded the pain for dealmakers, bankers and officials alike.

Negative headlines abound and the London Stock Exchange has been plunged into a period of soul searching.

But how bad really is it in the City of London? And is London an outlier in the downturn?

Thought for the day

The Square Mile is in a fractious state today after a barrage of attacks from challenger bourse Aquis levelled at the Treasury over its boosterism of the London Stock Exchange, Charlie Conchie writes.

Ministers have been looking to promote the appeal of London’s historic exchange this year but the boss of the smaller exchange Aquis has taken aim at ministers over the perceived one-sided focus of the campaign.

The campaign has hampered competition in the Square Mile, according to Haynes.

The fiery exchange, exclusively on City A.M. comes against a troubling set of new figures which reveal another drop off in IPOs in London – we’ve crunched the numbers below.

IPO watch

The drop off in listings has piled pain on the Square Mile this year amid a wider slump in the global IPO market.

The Global IPO market notched 615 IPOs in the first half of the year, raising $60.9bn, down 36 per cent in value on an already quiet 2022, according to figures from EY.

However, London has felt the squeeze more than most. While the number of floats began to tick back up in the second quarter of this year, the amount of cash raised is still in the doldrums.

Between June and September cash raised via fresh listings on London’s historic bourse fell 36 per cent to £360m as just five firms floated on the market, down from a quiet £565.5m in the same period last year, new figures from EY showed.

How the City stacks up on IPOs

Proceeds ($bn)

London has slumped outside of the top 12 in terms of both cash raised and quantity of IPOs in the first three quarter of the year.

While lawmakers and officials have pressed ahead with reform in London over the past two years, firms are still looking to tap into deeper pools of capital in Asia and America rather than the City.

Even Istanbul and Bucharest have seen more cash raised, while Chinese and US markets have surged ahead.

How big is London’s stock market?

Three exchanges operate in the capital, two run by the historic London Stock Exchange, and a smaller bourse run by challenger firm Aquis.

The cumulative value of the London Stock Exchange is £2.6 trillion. The biggest 100 firms listed on the main market come to a combined value of around £1.9trillion.

Sounds a lot? But those 100 biggest firms were eclipsed in value by just one New York listed company alone in July: Apple.

How the City stacks up on growth

London has also been plagued by the sluggish valuations of its top firms. Much has been made of the premium price tags fetched by New York’s listed giants – and a five year growth trajectory of the flagship indexes on both sides of the Atlantic shows how wide that gap has become.

New York’s listed behemoths have rocketed while European and London listed firms have been left in the dust.

The growth of the FTSE 100 has slumped well below its peers globally

Venture View: Pull of the private markets?

Private markets have been seen as an increasingly tempting alternative by many firms this year. However, venture capital investment has been hit by a similarly shar downturn globally, as the flow of cheap cash was choked off by rapid rate hikes.

London has held up firmly on the global rankings but funding has slowed dramatically, as venture investors cast a more discerning eye on their targets.

