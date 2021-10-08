Starting salaries soar as employers struggle to recruit staff

UK employers are being hit hard by labour shortages giving new starters the upper hand when it comes to negotiating pay.

A September survey by the Recruitment and Employment Commission (REC) found that nine in ten employers, some 88 per cent, said their biggest concern for the rest of the year was labour shortages.

Amid a labour squeeze starting salaries for permanent and temporary workers have climbed by record levels, prompting the highest wage increases in the survey’s 24-year history according to analysis by Reuters.

“We have all seen how labour shortages have affected our everyday lives over the past few weeks, whether that’s an empty petrol station or fewer goods on supermarket shelves,” REC Chief Executive, Neil Carberry, told Reuters.

It comes as the UK faces an acute shortage of road transport drivers which have caused serious disruption to the supply of food and fuel. The crisis has been exacerbated by Brexit which has caused an estimated 500k EU workers, who made up 11 per cent of heavy goods vehicle drivers, to leave the UK.

Carberry urged the government to loosen post-Brexit immigration rules to help ease shortages and to improve skills training.

In response to elastic demand throughout the pandemic 48 per cent of employers have raised starting salaries and simplified their application process according to REC data.

