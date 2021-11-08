Starmer says PM gave 'green light to corruption' in Paterson scandal

Sir Keir Starmer has accused Boris Johnson of giving the “green light to corruption” as the government “expresses regret” for the Owen Paterson sleaze scandal that has engulfed Westminster.

The Labour leader accused Johnson of trying to “drag us all into the gutter with him” and “devalue the rules so they don’t matter to anyone anymore” in the wake of the government’s attempts to dismantle the disciplinary process for MPs last week.

Cabinet Office minister Steve Barclay said in a three-hour House of Commons debate over the saga that the government’s actions last week were “a mistake”.

Barclay represented the government in the debate, with Johnson unable to attend due to his trip to the North East today.

It was a wild 24 hours in Westminster last week when Tory backbenchers and the government rammed through votes to veto Paterson’s proposed 30-day suspension – for his role as a £100,000 lobbyist for two private firms – and dismantle the standards process for MPs.

Johnson U-turned in the face of a fierce backlash just 24 hours later, which included allegations that he was rigging the system in favour of Tory MPs, and the North Shropshire MP resigned soon after.

Starmer told MPs today that last week was demonstrative of a “pattern of behaviour” from the Prime Minister and that “he is not a serious leader and the joke isn’t funny anymore”.

“When the Prime Minister gives the green light to corruption he corrodes trust. When he says that the rules to stop vested interests don’t apply to his friends, he corrodes trust,” he said.

“And when he deliberately undermines those charged with stopping corruption, he corrodes trust. And that is exactly what the Prime Minister did last week.”

Speaking for the government, Barclay said: “I would like first and foremost to express my regret and that of my ministerial colleagues over the mistake we made last week.

“We recognise there were concerns across the house that the standards system and also the process by which possible breaches of the code of conduct are investigated.

“While sincerely held concerns clearly warrant further attention, the manner in which the government approached last week’s debate conflated them with a response to an individual case. This house shares a collective interest in ensuring the code of conduct reflects and fosters the highest standards of public life.”

The Conservatives were further embroiled in controversy yesterday as a Sunday Times/Open Democracy investigation revealed the party’s past 16 treasurers, who had all donated more than £3m to the Tories, had been offered places in the House of Lords.

Former Conservative Prime Minister John Major, whose government was blighted by sleaze and corruption scandals, said there’s “a general whiff of ‘we are the masters now’ about [the government’s] behaviour”.

Environment secretary George Eustice said the past week’s events were all just a “Westminster storm in a teacup”, however polling out yesterday may suggest otherwise.

An Observer/Opinium poll showed Johnson’s approval rating was at its lowest ever ebb, -20, and that his 11-point lead over Starmer as preferred prime minister had been slashed by 10 points in one week.