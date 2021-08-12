Staking: Do high stake investments pay off?

Staking, or Proof of Stake (PoS), is a consensus mechanism some blockchain networks use. It is the most common alternative to Bitcoin’s Proof of Work.

Every blockchain exists on a peer-to-peer network of computers or nodes. Even though acting independently of one another, these nodes must, at all times, collaborate to maintain a shared ledger of transactions. When users send and receive money over the network, the nodes must keep a record that is accepted as accurate through a consensus mechanism.

On any blockchain network, the consensus on the status of the shared ledger is achieved by a protocol that picks one computer’s submitted block of transactions to add to the chain.

When the chosen computer’s block of transactions is added, all the other computers on the network update and synchronize their copies of the ledger to include the new block, and the process repeats itself.

The node to add the next batch of transactions is picked on the Bitcoin network, the first-ever blockchain, through a competitive process known as Proof of Work (PoW). In this process, miners on the network compete to solve a mathematical problem. The first to solve the problem compiles and adds the next block of transactions to the shared ledger and receives the mining reward issued by the network.

Why PoS and not PoW?

The PoW process consumes a lot of energy. According to research by the University of Cambridge, the global Bitcoin network consumes 80 terawatt-hours annually. For context, that is close to what a country the size of New Zealand consumes.

Indeed, many have pointed to this as the reason why they can’t embrace Bitcoin. In May 2021, the electric car manufacturer Tesla announced it was ceasing to accept Bitcoin because of climate change concerns.

For this reason, and others, newer blockchains frequently opt to use consensus mechanisms that consume less energy. Of the alternatives, PoS is the most used.

How exactly does Proof of Stake work?

Instead of the computers on the network competing to solve a mathematical problem and consuming a lot of electricity in the process, the nodes on a PoS network enter into a kind of lottery, and a winner is randomly picked as each new block is added.

The entries to the lottery are made by nodes staking native coins – basically holding them in a wallet on the participating node, much like holding money in a traditional bank account to earn interest. The more coins are staked, the higher the node’s chances to add the next block to the shared ledger.

The winning computer receives the reward that the protocol generates in the same way as PoW mining.

Different types of staking

The basic concept of staking is that you have an active computer or node on the network, and you assign coins in your wallet so that it stands a chance of being picked. This requires you to have the computer online 24/7, which can be challenging, especially if you don’t have the skills, time, and other resources.

On some blockchain networks, you have the option to delegate your staking capacity to someone who has the resources to run a node 24/7. In return, you share the earned rewards in proportion to the number of coins you stake through them.

Cardano is one of the blockchains that support delegated staking (dPoS). On its network, you can stake through pools that others have set up.

It is crucial to perform due diligence before you select a pool or individual to delegate to. In particular, find out how much reward the pools pay and how credible they are.

When staking on most networks, you retain access to your funds, although spending coins usually restarts the staking process. However, some blockchains offer more flexibility – on the Cardano network, for example, you can spend and use your staked ADA coins just as would other coins you own. The reason for that is that the Cardano protocol takes a snapshot of wallet balances and uses the data for a period known as an epoch (approximately five days). During this time, you can move your ADA coins around without affecting your revenue potential.

Some of the blockchains that were initially designed to use proof of work are shifting to staking. Ethereum is the most important case in point: the second-largest blockchain is in the process of transitioning to Proof of Stake.

Two senior analysts at JPMorgan have predicted in a report that the implementation of PoS on the Ethereum Network will attract institutional and retail investors. They believe the consensus staking industry alone will reach US$40 billion by 2025.

However, Ethereum is likely to go through a major civil war before these gains are achieved. Already the core developers, led by Vitalik Buterin, are at loggerheads with major miners on the network who see the changes as a threat to their revenue.

This August, things may come to a head when Ethereum Improvement Proposal 1559 (EIP-1559) is set to be activated. A precursor of the actual PoW-PoS transition, this change to the protocol is designed to cap transaction fees, affecting miners’ revenue.

The miners are threatening a 51% attack by empowering a single mining pool to take over the network.

In the long term, the Ethereum network might hard fork again into two new independent networks – one using Proof of Work and the other using Proof of Stake for consensus.

Revenue potential from staking

How much you can make from staking depends on many factors. The most obvious is the network on which you are staking. What you can earn from Cardano is not the same as what you are likely to make staking on Polkadot.

The other factor that affects how much you are likely to make from staking is whether you are doing it solo, delegating to a node someone else runs, or depositing your funds in a third-party staking pool.

For example, on the Cardano network, delegate operators have some leeway to decide how much to charge. That means what you earn from one pool can vary from what you can make from another with the same amount staked.

It also means you are likely to earn more if you stake through your own node, assuming you have sufficient coins.

You need to have an appropriate dedicated computer, a reliable internet connection, and an uninterrupted power supply to run your own node. Of course, you also need to have some technical skills or be willing to learn how to set up.

To set it up, you need to download and install the right core software, which you will most likely access from the project’s official website or its Github page.

Compared to trading and other high-risk, high-yield Defi options – and the rare occasions a cryptocurrency’s price skyrockets – staking typically offers smaller, steadier returns with minimum risk.

Staking Risks

Here are selected risks you might face, as well as the tips for minimizing those risks

Risk of limited liquidity: Staking a coin with very low liquidity makes realizing your gains (or convert the returns into stable coins) a challenge. Tip: choose the liquid asset with high trading volume on the exchange for staking.

Lockup periods risk: While staking your coins, there might be a lock-up period (with no access to your staked coins). Even if the prices drop, you cannot unstake it. Tip: read the small print and choose staking coins without a lockup or waiting period (payments on a daily basis are best).

Risk of uncertain staking rewards: The small print in terms of service might allow the platform to change the promised rewards’ level and/or default on payments. For example, Tron changed their staking rewards from 7% to 4%. Tip: make sure to deal with reputable services, take screenshots, tack everything in detail and be ready to fight for your consumer rights regarding your promised staking rewards.

Counterparty Risk: If the platform goes out of business and delists the coins, the counterparty risk will leave you empty handed. Tip: do your research, track the news and do not go for the platforms promising to give the highest rewards on the market.

Risk related to validators: The validator nodes must have 100% uptime; otherwise, you are very likely to suffer a penalty, which will reduce your staking rewards. Tip: use a third-party validator for allocating your staking.

Growth Potential and Current Staking Reward Levels

According to a report by Ethereum infrastructure, the total amount of staking rewards on the Proof-of-Stake blockchain will almost double from $40 billion to $78.9 billion by 2022.

Here are current (August 2021) maximum staking rewards for different coins according to Coinmarketexpert:

SOL (Solana) – up to 11,5%

Ethereum 2.0. – up to 21,6%

ATOM (Cosmos) – up to 12,47%

DOT (Polkadot) – up to 16,62%

ADA (Cardano) – up to 8,38%

LUNA (Terra) – up to 18%

Please note that the real numbers for most services could become lower soon. Since many people join staking every day, the projected APY is naturally decreasing. Also Coinmarketexpert calculation methods produce different results compared with the ones of another aggregator Stakingrewards. For example, they cite 6% for SOL and 5% for Ethereum 2.0. This means your mileage could vary and you need to do your own research and check at least both of these aggregators to make an educated choice.

Conclusion

Cryptocurrency’s specific risk/reward profile means it has both made many people rich and many were left empty-handed. Cryptocurrency staking is a game of risk where you can both win and lose.

If you want to maximize potential gains overall, and from staking in particular, as mentioned above, you’ll need to do your own research , and it is always essential to use reputable and well-audited smart contracts. Quoting Benjamin Franklin “An investment in knowledge pays the best interest.”

This publication offers no financial advice. Alex Lightman is the founder and chairman of Keemoji and founder and CEO of KeePay, makers of digital privacy keyboards and a new platform for cashback, payments, managing tokens and digital collectibles. He is the author of Brave New Unwired World and Reconciliation, the co-author of Augmented: Life In The Smart Lane, and recipient of four global awards, including the first Economist magazine Readers’ Award for innovation, beating Elon Musk in a global vote.