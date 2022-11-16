SSE profits top £559m as energy prices soar

Energy giant SSE reported a 221 per cent surge in pre-tax profits for the first half of the year today on the back of spike in gas and electricity prices this year.

Profits at the firm came in at £559m, up from £174.2m, buoyed by a strong performance at its thermal power plant.

A surge in gas prices in the UK spurred by the conflict in Ukraine has driven up electricity costs and put the squeeze on household budgets, with ministers now reportedly planning to extend windfall taxes to cover electricity generators.

Group chief Alistair Phillips-Davies said despite “unprecedented volatility” the firm had also doubled down on its Net Zero acceleration programme.

“We are investing around £12.5bn in the five years to March 2026, with further opportunities that could take the total to over £25bn this decade in the UK and Ireland alone,” he added.

“This direct investment primarily in offshore wind, UK electricity networks and flexible thermal will create the technologies to support long-term energy security.”

The firm doubled down on its targets for the year and said its adjusted earnings targets of at least 120p remains unchanged.