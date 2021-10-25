Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle hits out at Sunak for revealing large parts of Budget in advance

Commons speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has lashed out at Rishi Sunak for releasing more than a dozen spending announcements in the lead-up to Wednesday’s Budget, saying that ministers would resign over similar briefings in years past.

Referring to Hugh Dalton’s 1947 resignation after briefing the Budget hours before it took place, Hoyle said: “At one time ministers did the right thing if they briefed before a Budget – they walked.

“It seems to me we’ve got ourselves in a position that if you’ve not got it out five days before, it’s not worth putting it out.

“It’s not acceptable and the government shouldn’t try to ride roughshod over this house. It will not happen.”

Sunak’s Treasury press team have put out a stream of spending announcements over the past five days, which have revealed around £30bn of spending that will be in Wednesday’s autumn Budget.

The Commons’ Speaker is increasingly angry about the Govt briefing announcements to the media before MPs. He just (sort of) suggested Rishi Sunak should resign. The Treasury has sent out 16 different press releases about the Budget. pic.twitter.com/4STlLY6yfS — Rachel Wearmouth (@REWearmouth) October 25, 2021

This includes:

– £6.9bn on regional public transport projects

– £5bn on increasing the NHS’ capital budget

– £3bn on adult skills training

– £500m to set up 75 “family hubs” to help new parents

Previous chancellors have trailed spending announcements to the media in the lead up to the Budget, however this year’s 16 spending announcements is far more than usual.

Labour chancellor Hugh Dalton resigned from his post in Clement Attlee’s government in 1947, after he told details of what would be in the Budget to a journalist from London evening newspaper The Star.

Early editions of the evening paper went on to publish the tax changes before they were announced in the House of Commons.