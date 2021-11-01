Spate of downbeat economic news knocks UK business confidence

The spate of negative news about the health of the UK economy has knocked businesses’ confidence.

A combination of supply chain snarl ups, soaring inflation, severe worker shortages and uncertainty over the trajectory of Covid-19 has pulled confidence levels back from highs of 27 per cent in June, research by the Institute of Directors (IoD) has found.

Optimism about the prospects of the British economy edged back from minus one per cent in September to minus six per cent in October.

Businesses rebounded sharply after as the UK lifted Covid-19 restrictions during the summer. However, supply chain breakdowns triggered by a resurgence in global demand has increased costs and reduced stocks, prompting firms to cut back on production to minimise losses.

A shortage of workers has scuppered the normal functioning of businesses across the country.

Kitty Ussher, chief economist at the IoD, said: “Directors are still nervous about the state of the UK macroeconomy, in contrast to the exuberance of the early summer, with October’s data continuing to show more people pessimistic than optimistic about prospects for the wider UK economy in the year ahead.”

Firms strengthened bets on having to hike pay over the next year, with nearly a third now expecting staffing costs to increase.

Intensifying wage inflation expectations will be a cause for concern for the Bank of England ahead of its rate setting decision on Thursday.

Businesses tend to raise prices in the short term if they expect costs to increase in the future, which can prompt workers to demand higher pay, generating a wage/price spiral that can leave economies in a vice.

77 per cent of business leaders think costs will stay high in the long term, the IoD said.

“There are encouraging signs that business leaders are feeling more positive about prospects for their own firms than last month, with correspondingly steady increases in investment and employment intentions,” Ussher added.